Woman wearing a backpack and drinking from a bottle of water
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a woman wearing a backpack and drinking from a bottle of water.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a woman wearing a hiking pack and drinking from a bottle of water.
Caption
Drawing of a woman wearing a hiking pack and drinking from a bottle of water.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
109 KB | 387 x 553
File Type
JPG
Share this page