Médica hablando con una paciente
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Ilustración de una médica hablando con una paciente. Están sentadas frente a frente en una mesa.
Alternate Text
Ilustración de una médica hablando con una paciente. Están sentadas frente a frente en una mesa.
Caption
Ilustración de una médica hablando con una paciente. Están sentadas frente a frente en una mesa.
File Size
568 KB | 1500 x 1181
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAfrican American Adults Female
Share this page