U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Pregnant women

View full-sized image Drawing of a group of pregnant women sitting and talking. One woman has her child in her lap.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a group of pregnant women sitting and talking. One woman has her child in her lap.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a group of pregnant women sitting and talking. One woman has her child in her lap.

Caption

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops only during pregnancy.

File Size

933 KB | 1200 x 663

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Children Caucasian Doctor's office Pregnant Female
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest