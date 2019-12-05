Blood test for pregnant woman
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a pregnant woman getting a blood test. She is seated and a health care provider is taking blood from her outstretched arm.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a pregnant woman getting a blood test. She is seated and a health care provider is taking blood from her outstretched arm.
Caption
Drawing of a pregnant woman getting a blood test. She is seated and a health care provider is taking blood from her outstretched arm.
File Size
455 KB | 1200 x 973
File Type
JPG
Share this page