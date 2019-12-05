Health care professional putting on gloves
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a health care professional wearing hospital clothing and putting on gloves.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a health care professional wearing hospital clothing and putting on gloves.
Caption
Wear gloves if you have to touch another person’s blood or open sores.
File Size
292 KB | 724 x 1234
File Type
JPG
Share this page