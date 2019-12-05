Man handing drug needle to another man

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man handing a drug needle to another man.

Alternate Text

Caption

You could get hepatitis C from sharing drug needles or other drug materials with an infected person.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

208 KB | 956 x 813

File Type

JPG