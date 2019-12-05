Male doctor talking with a female patient
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Color drawing of a male doctor talking with a female patient.
Alternate Text
Color drawing of a male doctor talking with a female patient.
Caption
Color drawing of a male doctor talking with a female patient.
File Size
1.875 MB | 1592 x 1952
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsDoctor's office Adults Male Female African American
Share this page