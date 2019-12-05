Woman reading food label on box of frozen waffles
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a woman reading the food label on a box of frozen waffles.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a woman reading the food label on a box of frozen waffles.
Caption
Drawing of a woman reading the food label on a box of frozen waffles.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
204 KB | 579 x 952
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAfrican American Adults Female
Share this page