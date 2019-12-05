Smiling older couple

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

A smiling older woman and menthe man has his arms around the woman’s shoulders.

Alternate Text

A smiling older woman and man. The man has his arms around the woman’s shoulders.

Caption

A smiling older woman and man. The man has his arms around the woman’s shoulders.

File Size

837 KB | 1500 x 1050

File Type

JPG