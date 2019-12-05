U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Woman sitting in bed with her hand on her abdomen in discomfort

View full-sized image A woman sitting in bed with her hand on her abdomen in discomfort. She’s reaching for a bottle of liquid medicine on her nightstand.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

A woman sitting in bed with her hand on her abdomen in discomfort. She’s reaching for a bottle of medicine on her nightstand.

Alternate Text

A woman sitting in bed with her hand on her abdomen in discomfort. She’s reaching for a bottle of liquid medicine on her nightstand.

Caption

A woman sitting in bed with her hand on her abdomen in discomfort. She’s reaching for a bottle of medicine on her nightstand.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.923 MB | 1645 x 2034

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

At home Adults Female
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest