Tenckhoff peritoneal catheters
Description
Black and white illustration of tenckhoff peritoneal catheters.
Alternate Text
Illustration of tenckhoff peritoneal catheters, with labels for outer skin, subcutaneous cuff, peritoneal cuff, and peritoneal cavity.
Caption
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
416 KB | 3000 x 1906
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsUnlabeled Equipment- medical
