Male Catheter

View full-sized image Catheter placed into a male urethra and bladder.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a catheter placed into a male urethra and bladder.

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

19 KB | 250 x 274

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Procedure Equipment- medical Anatomy English labels Male
