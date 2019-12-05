U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Kidney Producing Erythropoietin to Stimulate Red Blood Cell Production

View full-sized image Illustration of a kidney producing erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cell production in bone marrow.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a kidney producing erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cell production in bone marrow.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a kidney producing erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cell production in bone marrow.

Caption

Healthy kidneys produce a hormone called erythropoietin or EPO, which stimulates the bone marrow to make red blood cells needed to carry oxygen (O2) throughout the body.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

151 KB | 900 x 1073

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest