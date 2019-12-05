Volvulus Depicting the Intestine Twisting around Itself
Black and white illustration of volvulus in which a portion of the intestine twists around itself.
Illustration of volvulus in which a portion of the intestine twists around itself.
In volvulus, a portion of the intestine twists around itself.
655 KB | 1076 x 1500
JPG
