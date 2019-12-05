Microscopic View of Abnormal Tissue of Barrett’s Esophagus

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a microscopic piece of the esophagus showing the abnormal tissue of Barrett’s esophagus.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a microscopic piece of the esophagus showing the abnormal tissue of Barrett’s esophagus.

Caption

Barrett’s esophagus.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

751 KB | 1650 x 1188

File Type

JPG