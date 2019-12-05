Lower Digestive Tract with Large intestine Highlighted

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the lower digestive tract with the large intestine highlighted.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the lower digestive tract with the large intestine highlighted.

Caption

Lower digestive system.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

320 KB | 1137 x 1710

File Type

JPG