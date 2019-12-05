U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Lower Digestive Tract with Large intestine Highlighted

View full-sized image Illustration of the lower digestive tract with the large intestine highlighted.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Digestive Diseases

320 KB | 1137 x 1710

JPG

Unlabeled Anatomy
