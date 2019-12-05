Digestive system with liver and pancreas highlighted with labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with liver and pancreas highlighted and parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with liver and pancreas highlighted and parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.

Caption

The digestive system focusing on the liver, gallbladder, and the pancreas.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

592 KB | 1506 x 2790

File Type

JPG