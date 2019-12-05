Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with colon, rectum, and anus highlighted.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with colon, rectum, and anus highlighted.

Caption

The digestive system focusing on the colon.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

496 KB | 1444 x 2801

File Type

JPG