The Digestive System Focusing on the Colon

Illustration of the digestive system with colon, rectum, and anus highlighted.
Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with colon, rectum, and anus highlighted.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with colon, rectum, and anus highlighted.

Caption

The digestive system focusing on the colon.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

496 KB | 1444 x 2801

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy
