Anatomy of the Rectum and Anus with Labels
Description
Black and white illustration of cross section of the rectum and anus, with rectum, two exterior sphincters, and two interior sphincters labeled.
Alternate Text
Caption
Anatomy of the rectum and anus.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.134 MB | 2237 x 2439
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
