The Digestive Tract with Labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with parts labeled: mouth, esophagus, stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, ileum, rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with parts labeled: mouth, esophagus, stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, ileum, rectum, and anus.

Caption

The digestive tract.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

992 KB | 2260 x 2492

File Type

JPG