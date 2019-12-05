The Digestive Tract with Labels
Description
Black and white illustration of the digestive system with parts labeled: mouth, esophagus, stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, ileum, rectum, and anus.
Alternate Text
Caption
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
992 KB | 2260 x 2492
File Type
JPG
