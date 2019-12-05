U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Digestive Tract with Labels

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive system, with the mouth, esophagus, lower esophageal sphincter (LES), stomach, and small intestine labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system, with the mouth, esophagus, lower esophageal sphincter (LES), stomach, and small intestine labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system, with the mouth, esophagus, lower esophageal sphincter (LES), stomach, and small intestine labeled.

Caption

Digestive system noting the mouth, esophagus, lower esophageal sphincter (LES), stomach, and small intestine.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

795 KB | 3010 x 2975

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest