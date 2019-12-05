Digestive Tract with Labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system, with the mouth, esophagus, lower esophageal sphincter (LES), stomach, and small intestine labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system, with the mouth, esophagus, lower esophageal sphincter (LES), stomach, and small intestine labeled.

Caption

Digestive system noting the mouth, esophagus, lower esophageal sphincter (LES), stomach, and small intestine.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

795 KB | 3010 x 2975

File Type

JPG