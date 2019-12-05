Digestive system with labels for the small intestine, esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive system with small intestine highlighted and parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with small intestine highlighted and parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.

Caption

The digestive system.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.008 MB | 2251 x 4166

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
