The Digestive System with Labels

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive system with sections labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, ileum, appendix, cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus.
The digestive system.

Digestive Diseases

947 KB | 1933 x 3726

JPG

