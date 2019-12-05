U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
The Location of the Liver within the Human Body, with the Liver Labeled

View full-sized image Illustration of the location of the liver in the human body, with the liver labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the location of the liver in the human body, with the liver labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the location of the liver in the human body, with the liver labeled.

Caption

The liver does many things to keep you alive.

Diseases or Conditions

Liver Disease

File Size

279 KB | 1275 x 1659

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Unlabeled
