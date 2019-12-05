Colon Polyp Removal Procedure with Labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of a polyp removal, labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of a polyp removal, labeled.
Caption
Illustration of a polyp removal, labeled.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
730 KB | 2360 x 2104
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEquipment- medical Anatomy Unlabeled Procedure
Share this page