The Large Intestine with Section Missing Nerve Cells Detached from the Health Section and Rectum

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the large intestine section missing nerve cells detached from the healthy section and the rectum.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the large intestine section missing nerve cells detached from the healthy section and the rectum.

Caption

Step 1: The doctor removes the diseased section.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

238 KB | 1077 x 1313

File Type

JPG