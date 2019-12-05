Large intestine with section missing nerve cells, rectum, and anus.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the large intestine with section missing nerve cells, rectum, and anus.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the large intestine with section missing nerve cells, rectum, and anus.
Caption
Healthy large intestine: Nerve cells are found throughout the intestine.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
225 KB | 1077 x 1313
File Type
JPG
Share this page