Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Black and white illustration of the large intestine with section missing nerve cells, rectum, and anus.

Healthy large intestine: Nerve cells are found throughout the intestine.

