Front view of an adult male urinary tract
Description
Black and white illustration of the front view of an adult male urinary tract.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the front view of an adult male urinary tract.
Caption
The male urinary tract. The prostate surrounds the urethra, where urine leaves the bladder.
File Size
222 KB | 1094 x 1877
File Type
JPG
