Upper torso showing the location of the heart and blood vessels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of an upper torso showing the location of the heart and blood vessels.
Alternate Text
Illustration of an upper torso showing the location of the heart and blood vessels.
Caption
Drawing of an upper torso showing the heart and blood vessels.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
323 KB | 1182 x 2300
File Type
JPG
Share this page