Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a body showing the kidneys, ureters, and bladder.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a body showing the kidneys, ureters, and bladder.

Caption

Drawing of a body showing the kidneys, ureters, and bladder.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

159 KB | 1142 x 1741

File Type

JPG