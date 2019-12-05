U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Body showing the entire nervous system

View full-sized image Illustration of the entire nervous system inside of the human body.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the entire nervous system inside of the human body.

Alternate Text

Caption

Your nervous system carries signals between your brain and other parts of your body through your spinal cord. 

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

644 KB | 1326 x 3181

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Unlabeled
