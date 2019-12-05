Front-view of a normal urinary tract with kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Front-view drawing of a normal urinary tract with kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra labeled. The bladder is shown in cross section to reveal interior wall and openings where the ureters empty into the bladder.

Alternate Text

Front-view drawing of a normal urinary tract with kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra labeled. The bladder is shown in cross section to reveal interior wall and openings where the ureters empty into the bladder.

Caption

Normal urinary tract

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

999 KB | 2177 x 2449

File Type

JPG