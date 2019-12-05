Swollen kidney and ureter unlabeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of swollen kidney and ureter. The swollen kidney is labeled hydronephrosis. The swollen ureter is labeled hydroureter.
Alternate Text
Drawing of swollen kidney and ureter. The swollen kidney is labeled hydronephrosis. The swollen ureter is labeled hydroureter.
Caption
Swelling in the kidney is called hydronephrosis. Swelling in the ureter is called hydroureter.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
516 KB | 993 x 1614
File Type
JPG
Share this page