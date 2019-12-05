A doctor taking blood from a patient's arm
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a doctor taking blood from a patient's arm.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a doctor taking blood from a patient's arm.
Caption
Your health care provider will check your blood glucose level to see if you have gestational diabetes.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
830 KB | 1500 x 1154
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEquipment- medical Female
Share this page