A biopsy needle collecting prostate tissue, including tissue from a suspected tumor

Description

Drawing of a biopsy needle collecting prostate tissue, including tissue from a suspected tumor.

Alternate Text

Caption

The biopsy needle collects prostate tissue for examination with a microscope.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

520 KB | 1565 x 1969

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Equipment- medical Male Anatomy Procedure
