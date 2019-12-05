Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of urinary tract with stones in the kidney, ureter, and bladder.

Alternate Text

Caption

Kidney stones in kidney, ureter, and bladder

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

207 KB | 800 x 1333

File Type

JPG