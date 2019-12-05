U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A patient receiving extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy

View full-sized image Drawing of a patient receiving extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy. The patient is submerged in water up to the shoulders.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a patient receiving extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy. The patient is submerged in water up to the shoulders.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a patient receiving extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy. The patient is submerged in water up to the shoulders.

Caption

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

1.068 MB | 1860 x 2850

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Equipment- medical Male Unlabeled Procedure
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest