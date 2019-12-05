U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
An IVP x ray of the urinary tract showing contrast medium filtering from the blood and passing through the kidneys, down the ureters, into the bladder

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

IVP image

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

330 KB | 1050 x 1349

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy
