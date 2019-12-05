Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

An IVP x ray of the urinary tract showing contrast medium filtering from the blood and passing through the kidneys, down the ureters, into the bladder.

Alternate Text

An IVP x ray of the urinary tract showing contrast medium filtering from the blood and passing through the kidneys, down the ureters, into the bladder.

Caption

IVP image

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

330 KB | 1050 x 1349

File Type

JPG