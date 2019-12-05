U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A vacuum-constrictor device for erectile dysfunction

View full-sized image Drawing of a vacuum-constrictor device for erectile dysfunction.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a vacuum-constrictor device for erectile dysfunction.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a vacuum-constrictor device for erectile dysfunction.

Caption

A vacuum-constrictor device causes an erection by creating a partial vacuum around the penis, which draws blood into the corpora cavernosa.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

294 KB | 1366 x 1611

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Equipment- medical Anatomy Male
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest