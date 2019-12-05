U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

An ileal conduit urinary diversion with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of an ileal conduit urinary diversion. The urinary diversion is shown within the outline of a male figure. Labels point to the kidneys, ureters, stoma, and reservoir.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an ileal conduit urinary diversion. The urinary diversion is shown within the outline of a male figure. Labels point to the kidneys, ureters, stoma, and reservoir.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an ileal conduit urinary diversion. The urinary diversion is shown within the outline of a male figure. Labels point to the kidneys, ureters, stoma, and reservoir.

Caption

Urinary diversion

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

551 KB | 2243 x 2817

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Male Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest