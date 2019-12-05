A bladder and upper urethra
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a bladder and upper urethra. A needle inserted through the urethra delivers collagen to the tissue around the bladder opening.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a bladder and upper urethra. A needle inserted through the urethra delivers collagen to the tissue around the bladder opening.
Caption
Urethral injection. Adding bulk to the tissue around the bladder opening helps keep the urethra closed.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
334 KB | 900 x 1403
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsProcedure Anatomy Equipment- medical Unlabeled
Share this page