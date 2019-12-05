U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
An artificial sphincter used to treat male urinary incontinence

View full-sized image Drawing of an artificial sphincter used to treat male urinary incontinence.
Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Artificial sphincter

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

147 KB | 900 x 944

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical Male Anatomy Unlabeled
