U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

The side view of the female urinary tract with a catheter inserted through the urethra to the bladder with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of the side view of the female urinary tract with a catheter inserted through the urethra to the bladder. The catheter, urethra, and bladder are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the side view of the female urinary tract with a catheter inserted through the urethra to the bladder. The catheter, urethra, and bladder are labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the side view of the female urinary tract with a catheter inserted through the urethra to the bladder. The catheter, urethra, and bladder are labeled.

Caption

Cystometric test

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

779 KB | 2233 x 2014

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical Procedure Male Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest