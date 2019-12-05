U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
A urine sample in a cup and a dipstick for testing the protein content of the urine

A strip of chemically treated paper will change color when dipped in urine with too much protein.

Kidney Disease

625 KB | 1038 x 1219

JPG

Unlabeled Equipment- lab
