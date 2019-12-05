U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
A continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the internal pouch and stoma

View full-sized image Drawing of a continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the internal pouch and stoma.
Drawing of a continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the internal pouch and stoma.

Drawing of a continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the internal pouch and stoma.

With a continent cutaneous reservoir, an internal pouch stores urine. The patient uses a catheter or plastic tube to empty urine through the stoma.

Urologic Diseases

1013 KB | 2157 x 2636

JPG

Anatomy English labels
