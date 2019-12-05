A continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the internal pouch and stoma
Drawing of a continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the internal pouch and stoma.
With a continent cutaneous reservoir, an internal pouch stores urine. The patient uses a catheter or plastic tube to empty urine through the stoma.
1013 KB | 2157 x 2636
JPG
