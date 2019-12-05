Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an ileal conduit urostomy. Labels point to the stoma, ileal conduit, and ureters.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an ileal conduit urostomy. Labels point to the stoma, ileal conduit, and ureters.

Caption

The ileal conduit is made from a short segment of the small intestine. The ureters are attached to one end of the conduit. The other end is placed at the skin's surface to create a stoma.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.278 MB | 2231 x 2521

File Type

JPG