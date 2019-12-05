An ileal conduit urostomy. Labels point to the stoma, ileal conduit, and ureters
Drawing of an ileal conduit urostomy. Labels point to the stoma, ileal conduit, and ureters.
The ileal conduit is made from a short segment of the small intestine. The ureters are attached to one end of the conduit. The other end is placed at the skin's surface to create a stoma.
1.278 MB | 2231 x 2521
JPG
