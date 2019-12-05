A continent cutaneous reservoir
Drawing of a continent cutaneous reservoir.
Drawing of a continent cutaneous reservoir.
With a continent cutaneous reservoir, an internal pouch stores urine. The patient uses a catheter or plastic tube to empty urine through the stoma.
566 KB | 1297 x 1800
JPG
