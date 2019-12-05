U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
A cross section of the penis showing the internal cavity that runs the length of the penis and is divided into two chambers (corpora cavernosa) by a vertical connecting tissue known as a septum

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

A cross-section of the penis (left) displays the internal cavity that runs the length of the penis and is divided into two chambers (corpora cavernosa) by a vertical connecting tissue known as a septum. It is believed that, during trauma such as bending,

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

392 KB | 2566 x 716

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Male Unlabeled Anatomy
