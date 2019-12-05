Male urinary tract with Foley catheter in place to drain urine
Side-view diagram of male urinary tract with Foley catheter in place to drain urine. The Foley catheter consists of two tubes for fluids flowing in and out of the bladder. A balloon near the tip of the catheter holds the catheter in place in the bladder.
Foley catheter
