Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Side-view diagram of male urinary tract with Foley catheter in place to drain urine. The Foley catheter consists of two tubes for fluids flowing in and out of the bladder. A balloon near the tip of the catheter holds the catheter in place in the bladder.

Alternate Text

Caption

Foley catheter

File Size

125 KB | 580 x 569

File Type

JPG