U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A vacuum tube for making an erection

View full-sized image Drawing of a vacuum tube for making an erection.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a vacuum tube for making an erection.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a vacuum tube for making an erection.

Caption

When air is pumped out of the tube, blood flows into the penis and makes an erection.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

609 KB | 2182 x 3000

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical Anatomy Unlabeled Male
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest